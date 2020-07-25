Tobas in Cholistan filled to brim after recent rains: MD CDA

Managing Director (MD) Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan on Saturday said Tobas and Kunds (water reservoirs) of Cholistan have been filled to the brim after recent rains

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan on Saturday said Tobas and Kunds (water reservoirs) of Cholistan have been filled to the brim after recent rains.

Talking to APP, he said that almost 1100 Tobas were desilted for improving water level and provide clean water to the residents of Cholistan.

He said that effective steps have been taken to exterminate locust from the Cholistan and intensive sprays have been conducted in Soorian, Gonia, Nawakot, Balota, Mandu and Mittan areas of Cholistan.

Various development schemes were underway in Cholistan for the supply of clean drinking water, mobile dispensaries and schools to provide basic facilities to the people of the area, he added.