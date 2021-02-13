Today is last day for candidates to submit nomination papers for Senate Elections

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2021) Today is the last day for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections to be held on the third of next month.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers with the relevant returning officers.

According to the Senate election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Monday and Tuesday next.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on the 17th and 18th of this month.

These appeals will be disposed on the 19th and 20th of this month.

The revised list of candidates will be published on 21st of this month. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 22nd of this month.

A total of forty eight senators will be elected this time including twelve each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.