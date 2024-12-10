Open Menu

Today Last Day For Submitting Hajj Applications Under Govt Scheme

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:38 AM

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

Ministry of Religious Affairs says applications can be submitted with an initial payment of two-hundred thousand rupees while second installment of four hundred thousand rupees can be submitted within ten days after balloting

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) Today is the last day for submitting Hajj applications under the government scheme.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said that the applications can be submitted with an initial payment of two-hundred thousand rupees while second installment of four hundred thousand rupees can be submitted within ten days after the balloting.

The remaining amount must be submitted until 10th of February next year.

