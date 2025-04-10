Open Menu

Today Marks Victory Of People, Constitution, Parliament On 3-years Completion Of No-confidence Motion

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Today marks victory of people, constitution, parliament on 3-years completion of no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam Thursday lauded Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders for the completion of three years of the approval of the no-confidence motion.

He said, "Today is the day of victory of the people, the constitution and the parliament".

April 10 is the day of victory of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's political vision, patience and loyalty to the country and nation.

It was a day when the political struggle of the leadership of PDM and parties including PML-N, the PPP, and the JUI (F) had won and in three years, the country had been saved from the darkness of default and brought back to the light of development.

In the four years of PTI's rule, Economic growth turned negative while during the Nawaz Sharif era, the country was growing at a rate of more than 6 percent.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and all PDM leaders played a historic role in the country's growth, development and progress.

Nawaz Sharif had eliminated terrorism and load-shedding from the country whereas PTI brought these problems back in four years.

Nawaz Sharif had also employed 6 million people and lifted 10 million out of poverty, he added.

