Today the National Flag will be flown half-mast on observance of 15th August, 2019 as BLACK DAY

Frankfurt (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th August, 2019) Pakistani Community in Germany, observed a “Black Day”, on Thursday 15th August, in protest against India’s decision to revoke Indian Occupied Kashmir’s autonomy, as well as against the gross human rights violations in the IOK.

The protest rallies, which were attended by hundreds of people, including German citizens and members of the Sikh community, were held in major German cities of Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich and Hamburg to highlight the Kashmir issue and to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in IOK.

Many of these protests were organized in front of the Indian Embassy and Indian Consulates in Germany and coincided with India's Independence Day. Hundreds carrying placards and banners raised slogans against the Indian atrocities and demanded that UN and the international community come forward and play their role to stop the bloodshed and human right's violations in IOK and ensure that they get their long denied right of self determination under the relevant UNSC resolutions.