UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Today The National Flag Will Be Flown Half-mast On Observance Of 15th August, 2019 As BLACK DAY

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:52 PM

Today the National Flag will be flown half-mast on observance of 15th August, 2019 as BLACK DAY

Pakistani Community in Germany, observed a “Black Day”, on Thursday 15th August, in protest against India’s decision to revoke Indian Occupied Kashmir’s autonomy, as well as against the gross human rights violations in the IOK

Frankfurt (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th August, 2019) Pakistani Community in Germany, observed a “Black Day”, on Thursday 15th August, in protest against India’s decision to revoke Indian Occupied Kashmir’s autonomy, as well as against the gross human rights violations in the IOK.

The protest rallies, which were attended by hundreds of people, including German citizens and members of the Sikh community, were held in major German cities of Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich and Hamburg to highlight the Kashmir issue and to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in IOK.

Many of these protests were organized in front of the Indian Embassy and Indian Consulates in Germany and coincided with India's Independence Day. Hundreds carrying placards and banners raised slogans against the Indian atrocities and demanded that UN and the international community come forward and play their role to stop the bloodshed and human right's violations in IOK and ensure that they get their long denied right of self determination under the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest United Nations German Germany Frankfurt Hamburg Munich Berlin Independence August

Recent Stories

PTI delegation apprises UN Observer Mission of Ind ..

9 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Tourism Industries Discuss Joint ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow Refutes Reports on Lavrov Voicing Condition ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing Hopes US Will Refrain From Meddling in Hon ..

11 minutes ago

Black Day observed in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

Sindh education dept to launch plantation campaign ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.