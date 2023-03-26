Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Niazi has always been about grandstanding and rhetoric.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said today's political, governance and economic challenges have their roots in failed policies of Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Niazi has always been about grandstanding and rhetoric. He said the nation is justified in asking him about his dismal performance in office both at the Federal and provincial levels.

The PM’s reaction came after Imran Khan thanked Lahories for supporting his rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said, “Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you,”.

Earlier, a larger number of PTI workers and supporters took part in the party’s power show at Minar-e-Pakistan despite blockage of roads in the city. The local administration blocked all exit and entry points of the city by placing heavy containers and barricades.