UrduPoint.com

Today’s Challenges Have Roots In Failed Policies Of Imran Khan: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Niazi has always been about grandstanding and rhetoric.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said today's political, governance and economic challenges have their roots in failed policies of Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Niazi has always been about grandstanding and rhetoric. He said the nation is justified in asking him about his dismal performance in office both at the Federal and provincial levels.

The PM’s reaction came after Imran Khan thanked Lahories for supporting his rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said, “Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you,”.

Earlier, a larger number of PTI workers and supporters took part in the party’s power show at Minar-e-Pakistan despite blockage of roads in the city. The local administration blocked all exit and entry points of the city by placing heavy containers and barricades.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jalsa Twitter Sunday All

Recent Stories

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

10 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

26 minutes ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.