Today's Children Are Tomorrow's Leaders: CM

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that children are the bright future of Pakistan and the purpose of celebrating international children's day is to sensitise the general public about importance of provision of education, healthcare, recreational and a conducive atmosphere to children so that they can emerge as the leaders of tomorrow

In his message on Friday, the CM reiterated that the government was committed to providing the best future to children, adding that different segments of society should lend a helping hand to develop a child-friendly society in the country.

The government was working hard to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to children for their balanced growth and everyone should reiterate the commitment that society would also play its role in this regard, he added.

