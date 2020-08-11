UrduPoint.com
Today's Incident Damaged Nawaz League, Maryam Bibi: Chaudhry Fawad

Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said today's incident has politically damaged Nawaz League in general and Maryam Bibi in particular.

"Today, the factionalism of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has become more apparent", the federal minister said in a tweet while responding to the incident of stone-pelting by PML-N workers outside National Accountability Bureau office today.

Chaudhry Fawad said the Nawaz League which was famous for attacking the institutions had repeated the same tradition.

He stated it is obvious that the leadership of Maryam Nawaz had made the Nawaz League as controversial.

The cases against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were so clear but our justice system was so weak that even the transparent crimes are hoodwinked.

Could it happen in any other country that someone loots the money and abscond, the federal minister questioned.

