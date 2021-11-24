UrduPoint.com

Today's Pakistan Safer For Minorities: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the incumbent government was ensuring protection of rights to all minorities in the country

While addressing an inter-faith harmony conference here, he said "Today's Pakistan is safer for minorities." He said the role of inter-faith harmony councils was very crucial during current era and added that charter of Madina (Misaq-e-Madina) was a great example of interfaith harmony.

The minister said the most human rights violations were being committed in India as it had converted Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into a worst prison which is heaven on earth.

Ijaz Alam said that Pakistan had rendered huge sacrifices to eliminate terrorism.

The purpose of inter-faith harmony could be obtained by implementing the recommendations of conference into our practical lives.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad said that it was dire need of the hour to promote inter-faith harmony for upcoming generation.

He said that islam was a religion of peace and urged the world community to play its role to eliminate Islamophobia.

He said the government was taking every possible step for promotion of Inter-faith harmony.

Ministry of human rights and minority affairs coordinator for South Punjab Qurban Fatima said that Human rights councils would help to promote peaceful society.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken practical steps for religious tolerance and unity in the country, adding that the international community had also acknowledged the role of Pakistan for ending terrorism.

Executive Director SDI Shahid Nadeem said that Inter-faith harmony councils would be established at five union councils initially.

A large number of people attended in the conference.

