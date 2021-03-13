(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday said, "Today's warfare successful accomplishment depends on effective vision and fusion." The Air Chief stated this while addressing the graduation ceremony of No. 54 Combat Commanders' Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), said a Pakistan Air Force press release.

Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief said, "The lessons of Operation Swift Retort are a manifestation of our operational training in realistic scenarios. You have to be cognizant and be aware of our adversaries, what they are inducting.

" He further expressed his satisfaction that ACE in general and Combat Commanders' school in particular were taking strides in this very direction to train future combat leadership.

The Air Chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall the best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Wing Commander Waheed Zafar, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Ahmed.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.