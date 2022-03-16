Toddler back to parents 18 hours after disappearance

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :An eight month-old child who went missing from Ehsaas Kifalat Center in Kot Addu Tehsil of District Muzaffargarh returned after 18-hours on Wednesday, said police.

Speaking to the media DSP Kot Addu Saadat Ali Chauhan said that a woman Rukhsana had got FIR registered with Kot Addu Sadar police station after she lost her son at the center last Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday a woman namely Laila approached police with the toddler stating that she had found the child abandoned near the center in a mosque and brought him her home.

She added that she approached police after sensing her mistake and handed over the child to his parents, the DSP said adding the parents were happy to find their son back and forgave the lady.