Toddler Burnt Alive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:43 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-year-old baby girl was burnt to death near here Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Green View Colony, Raja Wala on Daewoo road where fire broke out after a child lit a match stick.
As a result, Khizra Fatima d/o Muhammad Faryad suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot.
Other household items were also gutted.
Rescue fire brigade reached the site and controlled the fire afterhectic efforts.