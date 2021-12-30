Toddler burnt alive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-year-old baby girl was burnt to death near here Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Green View Colony, Raja Wala on Daewoo road where fire broke out after a child lit a match stick.

As a result, Khizra Fatima d/o Muhammad Faryad suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot.

Other household items were also gutted.

Rescue fire brigade reached the site and controlled the fire afterhectic efforts.