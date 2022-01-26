UrduPoint.com

Toddler Burnt Alive In House Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

A four-year-old girl was burnt to death while her siblings suffered injuries in a fire incident at Khokhar stop Bund road here on Wednesday

Police said that three children of a family were present in the room when suddenly fire broke out.

As a result, Fajar (4) daughter of Amir burnt alive while her siblings Ansa and Abdullah received burn injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and controlledthe blaze after hectic efforts.

The victims were shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

