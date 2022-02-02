UrduPoint.com

Toddler Died After Administered Wrong Injection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Toddler died after administered wrong injection

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A negligence case has been booked against a private hospital's doctor and its staff after a toddler died as he was allegedly administered a wrong injection.

According to First Information Report (FIA) a 3-years old boy named Irham died in a local private hospital due to alleged negligence of its Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman and staff.

Heirs of the child held protest demonstration Infront of the hospital making the doctor with staff responsible for death of their patient.

They said, the child was having hernia operation which is common, but succumbed during the surgery procedure was carrying out in the hospital.

They alleged that the death caused due to administering wrong injection.

After the death, the accused doctor and staff were reported to have fled the hospital.

City police station Kot Addu registered case before starting formal investigation into the case. The hospital's staff refused to give version when it was attempted to contact with them.

