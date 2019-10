A two-year old baby girl was hit to death by a speeding tractor-trolley here at Chak 2/8-R on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A two-year old baby girl was hit to death by a speeding tractor-trolley here at Chak 2/8-R on Monday.

According to police, two-year-old Aqsa, daughter of Saeed was playing in the street when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her to death.

Police have started investigation. Driver of tractor-trolley managed to escape from the scene.