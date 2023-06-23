(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A toddler was killed under the car wheels of a retailer after his mother left him asleep under a tree to join a queue so she could get payment at BISP centre in Dajal area of tahsil Jampur, district Rajanpur.

According to details, a woman Pairo Mai, wife of Sarfraz Bhatti, carrying his two year old son, Hafeezullah, had reached BISP centre at Dajal high school where she left her son asleep under a shady tree and joined the queue of women waiting to receive their payments.

However, in the meanwhile, retailer Ghulam Shabbir reached there driving his car and parked it under the same tree but in doing so he crushed the toddler under wheels.

The kid died on the spot.

Taking notice of the incident,, Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch issued orders for initiating legal action and DPO Captain (Retired) Dost Muhammad suspended police officials deputed at the centre on charge of negligence.

Assistant Commissioner, Jampur Aftab Iqbal Gujjar also initiated inquiry on the orders of DC.

The accused retailer has been arrested and case registered against him, SHO Dajal Uzair Shahab Joiya said adding that the car had also been taken in possession.