Toddler drown after falling into uncovered sewerage line

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Another toddler has lost his life when he fell into uncovered sewerage line in the limits of Taxila Police station.

It pertinent to mention here that it was the second incident in the city during last 24 hours in which a minor was drowned due to collapsed sewerage system.

Police while quoting the family of the deceased has said that three years old Abdullah Khan was playing near his house when he accidentally fell in to the sewerage line and drowned.

Later his body was recovered from Kalla nullah near New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.