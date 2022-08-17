UrduPoint.com

Toddler Drown After Falling Into Uncovered Sewerage Line

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Toddler drown after falling into uncovered sewerage line

Another toddler has lost his life when he fell into uncovered sewerage line in the limits of Taxila Police station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Another toddler has lost his life when he fell into uncovered sewerage line in the limits of Taxila Police station.

It pertinent to mention here that it was the second incident in the city during last 24 hours in which a minor was drowned due to collapsed sewerage system.

Police while quoting the family of the deceased has said that three years old Abdullah Khan was playing near his house when he accidentally fell in to the sewerage line and drowned.

Later his body was recovered from Kalla nullah near New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

Related Topics

Police Taxila Saddar Family From

Recent Stories

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

7 minutes ago
 Sanjrani stresses increasing trade volume between ..

Sanjrani stresses increasing trade volume between Pakistan-Iraq

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to enhance relationship with Iran: A ..

Pakistan keen to enhance relationship with Iran: Ayaz Sadiq

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Secondary School Certificate marking concludes

Secondary School Certificate marking concludes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.