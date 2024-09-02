Open Menu

Toddler Drowns In Canal

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A toddler drowned in a canal while playing near 354/WB Chak 39 Adda Pull Multan road Dunyapur on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, three-year-old Muhammad Sufyan s/o Tahir Shah was playing near a canal

when he fell into the canal accidently and drowned.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

The rescue team handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formalities.

