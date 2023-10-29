Open Menu

Toddler Drowns In Water Tub

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Toddler drowns in water tub

Taxila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A toddler who died on Sunday incidentally fell into a water tub in his house in Jameelabad, Taxila.

Police, while quoting the family members of the victim, said that one and a half-year-old Qasim Noman was playing in the courtyard of his house when he incidentally fell into the water tub.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

