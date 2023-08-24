Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

A toddler was electrocuted while his mother suffered burn injuries on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A toddler was electrocuted while his mother suffered burn injuries on Thursday.

According to the Rescue-1122, two-year-old child, Abbas Ali, playing at home caught a live electric wire from a pedestal fan and suffered a fatal electric shock while his mother rushed to save him, she also received a severe shock in Chak No 76-RB, on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road.

The injured woman, Naseem, 30, was shifted to the Allied hospital.

Meanwhile, a body was fished out from a canal near Shahruana Bridge neartehsil Jaranwala whose identification is yet to be ascertained.