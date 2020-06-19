Toddler falls from roof, dies

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A toddler was killed after he fell from a roof of house at Hujra Shah Muqeem near here on Friday.

According to police, three-year-old Azan along with other children was playing at the roof top of neighbours home when he fell onto the ground and died.

Police are investigating.