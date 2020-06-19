Toddler Falls From Roof, Dies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:08 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A toddler was killed after he fell from a roof of house at Hujra Shah Muqeem near here on Friday.
According to police, three-year-old Azan along with other children was playing at the roof top of neighbours home when he fell onto the ground and died.
Police are investigating.