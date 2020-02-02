UrduPoint.com
Toddler Hit To Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Toddler hit to dead

FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::A toddler was hit to death by a van, in the precincts of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police said on Sunday that 3-year-old Haseeb son of Hamid was playing in the street outside his house in Maqsood Abad when a recklessely driven van ran him over. Haseeb received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

