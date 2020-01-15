UrduPoint.com
Toddler Hit To Death In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

A toddler was hit to death by a rickshaw near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:A toddler was hit to death by a rickshaw near here on Wednesday.

According to police, Amir along with his daughter Manahil was crossing the Chibban road, in the precincts of Sargodha road police when a rashly driven rickshaw hit them. Manahil died on the spot while Amir sustained minor injuries.

The driver managed to flee leaving the rickshaw behind.

Police have registered a case.

