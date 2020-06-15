Toddler killed, 3 injured in road accident

A toddler girl was killed while her three family members sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Fatehpur on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) : A toddler girl was killed while her three family members sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Fatehpur on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that Sajid resident of Balochan along with his wife Nosheen, two-year-old daughter Dua and a relative Sumera Bibi was riding a motorcycle on Depalpur road when a recklessly truck (LEX-4503) hit them near Fatehpur.

As a result, toddler died on the spot while Sajid, his wife and relative sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

Police are investigating.