Toddler killed, parents injured in Kasur accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A toddler was killed and his parents were critically injured when car they were traveling was overturned due to over-speeding near Rao Khan Wala in Kasur on early Saturday morning.

According to detail , rescue 1122 officials said that this tragic road accident near Rao Khan Wala in Kasur on Saturday morning claimed the life of a toddler and left his parents fighting for their lives, a private news channel reported.

Police official said the car veered off the road and overturned where two years old son Hassan Shahbaz killed on the spot.

The body of toddler and injured parents were being shifted to the hospital, rescue sources added.