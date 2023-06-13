Toddler lost life, couple critically injured in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A toddler has lost her life while a couple sustained critical injuries in a car-motorcycle collision in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Tuesday, police and rescue sources said.

Umar Khan along with his wife and six-month-old baby girl was going on his motorcycle when a speedy car recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked them resultantly the toddler died on the spot due to head injury while the couple was injured critically.

The injured and dead were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheb from where the couple was shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical injuries. Pindigheb Police registered a case against an unknown driver and launched further investigation.