Toddler rescued, reunited with mother by IHC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reunited a two-and-a-half-year-old girl with her mother, and disposed of the recovery petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reunited a two-and-a-half-year-old girl with her mother, and disposed of the recovery petition.

Hearing the case, IHC's Judge Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the Islamabad police for recovering the girl.

SHO, Shahzad Town police station, Muhammad Azeem, acting on a court directive, rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Gujrat and presented her in court.

The court then handed the girl over to her mother, who had petitioned for her daughter's return after her former husband took the child following their divorce.