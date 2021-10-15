Toffee factory sealed, owner arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed a factory for production of toffees, sweets and chocolates from chemicals and other substandard material in Rashid Abad area here.

The administration said that sweets and toffees making plants were inspected in the area of Rashid Abad and the owner of a factory was arrested for production of sweets and toffees from substandard material and chemicals.

It said the factory was sealed by the authority and legal action would be preceded against the owner.