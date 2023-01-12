Token system introduced to disburse flour bags

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Sialkot Azmat Ali said that a token system was introduced to distribute cheap flour bags among citizens.

He said that the tokens will be issued at the truck points by the representative of the flour mills,adding that officials assigned to the truck hand over the flour bag after keeping the food inspector's stamped token.

He told these details to Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi during a briefing, who along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sufian Dilawar visited various points including Alam Chowk.

DFC said that separate officials were appointed to supply flour to women and men, while senior citizens were provided flour on priority.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed that the staff of the food department should load flour from the flour mills into the trucks under their supervision and ensure the supply of bags of flour to the market according to the daily quota.

He said that wheat and flour were available in abundance in Sialkot district and supply will be ensured as per the demand of citizens.