Token Tax Default: 16 Vehicles, Motorcycles Impounded, 210 Challaned

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 16 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 210 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 16 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 210 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city.

Most of the impounded vehicles' owners had defaulted on payment of life time token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab and Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, 10 teams were constituted in this regard while Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) is supervising the operation.

Senior Inspector along with Inspectors and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in different areas including Civil Lines, Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

As many as 378 vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation while 210 vehicles were issued challan slips. The vehicles running on city roads with cancelled registration numbers are also being impounded.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators. Unregistered vehicles are also being impounded, he added.

