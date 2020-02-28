UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Token Tax Default: 32 Vehicles, Motorcycles Impounded, 134 Challaned

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Token tax default: 32 vehicles, motorcycles impounded, 134 challaned

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 32 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 134 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 32 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 134 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city.

Most of the impounded vehicles' owners had defaulted on payment of life time token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Sohail Arshad.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, four teams under the supervision of Motor vehicle registration authority-I Malik Amjad Ali Awan and Motor vehicle registration authority-II Sohail Sabir were constituted in this regard.

Senior Inspector along with Inspectors and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in different areas including Civil Lines, Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

As many as 598 vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation while 134 vehicles were issued challan slips.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

Unregistered vehicles are also being impounded, he added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Fu ..

25 seconds ago

S. Korean Carmaker Hyundai Halts Work at Plant Aft ..

27 seconds ago

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over viru ..

28 seconds ago

Thyssenkrupp shares bounce on elevators deal

30 seconds ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib

31 seconds ago

Stand Out from the Crowd with the HUAWEI Y7p - The ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.