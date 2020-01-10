Token tax default: 66 vehicles, motorcycles impounded, 409 challaned in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 66 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 409 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city

Most of the impounded vehicles' owners had defaulted on payment of life time token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Sohail Arshad.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, four teams under the supervision of Motor vehicle registration authority-I Malik Amjad Ali Awan and Motor vehicle registration authority-II Sohail Sabir were constituted in this regard.

Senior Inspector along with Inspectors and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in different areas including Civil Lines, Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

As many as 780 vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation while 409 vehicles were issued challan slips.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators. Unregistered vehicles are also being impounded, he added.