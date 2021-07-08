UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics To Be Held Under Virus State Of Emergency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Tokyo Olympics to be held under virus state of emergency

ANKARA ,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :– Amid persistent coronavirus cases, Japan announced on Thursday it will hold the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the announcement about the 2020 games, which are being held this summer after they were delayed last year due to the pandemic, Kyodo news reported.

The world's biggest games are set to begin on July 23 without any international spectators in attendance.

Rigorous health protocols are in place to prevent any spread of the virus.

Tokyo and its surrounding provinces were already a under state of emergency, which has now been officially extended.

The extended state of emergency will come in effect next Monday and last through Aug. 22, well past Aug. 8, when the games are set to conclude.

Japan first imposed a COVID state of emergency in April 2020 and later extended it twice in some areas, including Tokyo.

The virus situation will decide whether the games will be held with spectators or not.

Thomas Bach, chief of the International Olympic Committee, reached Tokyo on Thursday to oversee the preparations.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan April July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

22 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

34 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

51 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

51 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.