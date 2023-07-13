Tokyo stocks end higher on slowing U.S. inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday after Wall Street extended gains on slowing U.S. consumer inflation.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 475.40 points, or 1.49 percent, from Wednesday to finish at 32,419.33.

The broader Topix index also went up, closing 21.51 points, or 0.97 percent, higher at 2,242.99.

Stocks received a boost from Wall Street gains overnight after U.S. data showed the consumer price index climbed only 3 percent in June from a year earlier, its lowest reading since March 2021.

Gainers were led by service, electric appliance, and precision instrument shares.

Among heavyweight semiconductor stocks, Advantest jumped 755 yen, or 3.8 percent, to 20,540 yen, while Tokyo Electron increased 395 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 19,840 yen.

Sony Group was up 560 yen, or 4.5 percent, at 13,010 Yen following news that the Japanese electronics giant plans to invest around 300 billion yen in gaming research and development in the fiscal year ending March 2024.