Tolerance best solution for eradicating religious discrimination: VC Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) hosted a seminar on "Religious Diversity and Interfaith Harmony," here on Thursday.

The Directorate of Student Affairs organized the event with the collaboration of Departments of Islamic Studies, Botany, and Statistics. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-I-Huma Nazli chaired the seminar. Dr. Tanveer Qasim, Director Coordination at Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) was the chief guest.

The vice chancellor emphasised that tolerance is the best solution for eradicating religious discrimination, highlighting that islam teaches respect for religious minorities. She added that providing space and rights to non-Muslims is a hallmark of an Islamic society. Dr. Nazli also stressed the need to foster an environment of moderation and tolerance in the society and appreciated the Punjab government’s initiatives for youth and the PHEC's efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

Dr. Tanveer Qasim in his remarks spoke about the significance of interfaith harmony in a pluralistic society, stating that humanity should be the greatest religion, with values such as equality and tolerance as its core principles.

He noted that societies thrive on shared values and that interfaith harmony is essential globally.

He also pointed out that fake news is one of the leading causes of societal discord and emphasized PHEC's ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence on university campuses. Additionally, he mentioned that the Punjab government is investing billions in scholarships for deserving students, benefiting over 30,000 students across universities.

The seminar was attended by Dr. Asma Aziz, Director of Student Affairs, Dr. Amara Javed, faculty members, and a large number of students.