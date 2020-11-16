UrduPoint.com
Tolerance Imperative For Multi Cultural Diversity: Coordinator NACTA

National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Khaliq Dad Lak Monday emphasized on the importance of inculcating tolerance among the society which is crucial to live peacefully among the people belonging to the diverse communities and beliefs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Khaliq Dad Lak Monday emphasized on the importance of inculcating tolerance among the society which is crucial to live peacefully among the people belonging to the diverse communities and beliefs.

In a message in connection with International Tolerance Day today, the coordinator said "International day of Tolerance is observed throughout the world to respect and appreciate the diversity of people and cultures, universal human rights and freedoms".

He said Pakistan's true identity is a mix of multi-cultures, multi-colour and multi creeds and only tolerance can ensure this diversity.

"To maintain this identity, the values of 'Peace and Tolerance' need to be inculcated from the very childhood. Mere pep talk won't work, we need to walk the talk", he said.

Healthy arguments and discussion between diverse array of people of different cultural background on any issue to derive a logical conclusion must continue in the society. The way forward is "We disagree and still be friends", he added.

