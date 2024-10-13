'Toli Peer' Emerges As Top Tourist Destination In Azad Kashmir's Poonch Distt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Toli Peer, nestled in the picturesque Poonch District of Azad Kashmir has emerged as a leading tourist destination, enchanting travelers with its stunning landscapes, breathtaking vistas, and unparalleled natural beauty which is offering an immersive experience and leaves a lasting impression to visitors from across the country and beyond.
'Toli Peer AJK' crown jewel has become as the premier tourist destination in Poonch District, enticing visitors with its resplendent beauty, diverse flora and fauna and exciting outdoor activities, said a report aired by ptv news channel.
"Toli Peer is our pride," says Muhammad, a local resident.
"We're thrilled to see tourists appreciating our region's beauty. It is a boon for our economy and a showcase of our rich culture." Gulzar, a shopkeeper adds.
"Toli Peer's tourism has brought livelihood opportunities for many. We are grateful for the influx of visitors," said a local.
"Toli Peer offers some of the best trekking routes in the country," says Amjad, a seasoned mountaineer.
"The challenging terrain and breathtaking views make it a paradise for adventure seekers." Salman, a rock climber, adds.
"Toli Peer's rugged landscape provides an ideal setting for rock climbing and rappelling. It is a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers", said a foreigner visitor.
Its beauty is unmatched," says Faisal, a Pakistani tourist.
"However, infrastructure development is needed to facilitate tourists." Local guide, Bashir, adds.
"Toli Peer's cultural richness and warm hospitality have made my trip unforgettable," said a tourist.
"The tranquility of Toli Peer's surroundings is soothing" said another tourist from Punjab.
"Toli Peer's cuisine is delicious and unique" said a food blogger.
"Toli Peer's landscapes are a photographer's paradise!" - Kashif, landscape photographer.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO Summit in Islamabad: A catalyst for regional cooperation, strengthening of economic linkages2 minutes ago
-
Education secretary shows commitment to revolutionize public schools12 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of China's former Vice Premier Wu Bangguo42 minutes ago
-
Gas cylinder blast injures two in Athara Hazari52 minutes ago
-
Leghari says electricity tariffs to drop 8-10% per unit soon1 hour ago
-
E&T dept records Rs 530m tax recovery in first quarter1 hour ago
-
Nutritionists warn of hidden dangers in frozen meat, refrigerated food2 hours ago
-
Karachi Express derails shortly after departure from Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 15 dead in Israeli strikes on three villages3 hours ago
-
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore12 hours ago
-
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit13 hours ago
-
Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer14 hours ago