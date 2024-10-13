Open Menu

'Toli Peer' Emerges As Top Tourist Destination In Azad Kashmir's Poonch Distt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Toli Peer, nestled in the picturesque Poonch District of Azad Kashmir has emerged as a leading tourist destination, enchanting travelers with its stunning landscapes, breathtaking vistas, and unparalleled natural beauty which is offering an immersive experience and leaves a lasting impression to visitors from across the country and beyond.

'Toli Peer AJK' crown jewel has become as the premier tourist destination in Poonch District, enticing visitors with its resplendent beauty, diverse flora and fauna and exciting outdoor activities, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

"Toli Peer is our pride," says Muhammad, a local resident.

"We're thrilled to see tourists appreciating our region's beauty. It is a boon for our economy and a showcase of our rich culture." Gulzar, a shopkeeper adds.

"Toli Peer's tourism has brought livelihood opportunities for many. We are grateful for the influx of visitors," said a local.

"Toli Peer offers some of the best trekking routes in the country," says Amjad, a seasoned mountaineer.

"The challenging terrain and breathtaking views make it a paradise for adventure seekers." Salman, a rock climber, adds.

"Toli Peer's rugged landscape provides an ideal setting for rock climbing and rappelling. It is a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers", said a foreigner visitor.

Its beauty is unmatched," says Faisal, a Pakistani tourist.

"However, infrastructure development is needed to facilitate tourists." Local guide, Bashir, adds.

"Toli Peer's cultural richness and warm hospitality have made my trip unforgettable," said a tourist.

"The tranquility of Toli Peer's surroundings is soothing" said another tourist from Punjab.

"Toli Peer's cuisine is delicious and unique" said a food blogger.

"Toli Peer's landscapes are a photographer's paradise!" - Kashif, landscape photographer.

