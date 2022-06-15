Toll free number for registration of complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has instituted a toll free number 0800-00081 for registration of citizens' complaints and getting feedback about district government departments at the district emergency operations center.

According to district administration spokesperson on Wednesday, three other landlines 041-9201491, 92 and 93 have also been provided to facilitate people.

He said that toll free number was connected with Punjab Disaster Management Authority and it could be used in case of any emergency, for exchange of information and relief activities.