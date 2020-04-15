Toll rises to 4 as one more dies for consuming poisonous liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :One more person, who had consumed poisonous liquor, died on Wednesday at civil hospital Hyderabad increasing death toll to 4.

According to Police, three persons had lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor late on Tuesday night in the limits of Pinyari Police Station while two persons were shifted to hospital in unconscious condition where one of them could not survive.

The Police have also started investigation of the matter.