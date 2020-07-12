UrduPoint.com
Toll Tax Increased On Hyd-Mirpurkhas Road By 15 To 20 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Toll Tax increased on Hyd-Mirpurkhas road by 15 to 20 percent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The South Korean company Deok Jae collecting the toll tax on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road has increased the toll tax by 15 to 20 percent.

According to the new rates implemented from Sunday, the cars will be charged Rs.70, tractors Rs.65, van Rs.210, bus Rs.280, trucks Rs.280 and container trucks Rs.365.

Earlier, the company charged Rs.60 from cars, Rs.55 from tractors, Rs.175 from vans, Rs.235 from buses, Rs.235 from trucks and Rs.305 from container trucks.

The company constructed the 66-km road which passes through Tando Jam and Tando Allahyar district in 2012.

Under an agreement with the Sindh government the company would collect the toll tax for 20 years.

