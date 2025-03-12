Toll Tax Increased On Motorways & National Highways After 6 Years: NA Told
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The toll tax on motorways and national highways has been increased after six years, with the process being implemented gradually, according to Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Gul Asghar Khan.
Addressing the National Assembly during the question-hour session, he also revealed that the M-9 motorway is being realigned with the M-6 motorway.
Responding to a question from Shagufta Jumani and other members, Khan stated that the National Highway Authority (NHA) is responsible for maintaining 14,000 kilometers of roads without receiving government funding. Instead, funds are generated through toll collection under the NHA Act. He noted that toll rates are revised every three years, but due to COVID-19, there had been no increase for six years.
The recent adjustments are part of a gradual increase in toll rates.
Khan further explained that, according to the law, a toll plaza can be established every 60 kilometers. The Speaker of the National Assembly directed the Parliamentary Secretary to present a report on the existence of two toll plazas on the M-9 motorway.
Meanwhile, Ejaz Jakhrani informed the house that a standing committee is also reviewing the issue. In response to questions from Syed Waseem Ahmed and Agha Rafiullah, he clarified that the M-9 motorway is an expressway and that the Minister of Communications aims to realign the M-6 and M-9 motorways, extending them to the port for improved connectivity.
