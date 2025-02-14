Toll Tax on unfinished sections of Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway to be waived: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday assured the Senate that toll tax would not be collected on the incomplete section from Rajarasti to Umerkot of the Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Senator Poonjo, the minister emphasized that charging a toll on an unfinished road was unjustified. “If any toll is being collected within the incomplete section, I will ensure its immediate removal,” he stated.

Aleem Khan clarified that the 154-kilometre highway falls under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and has faced multiple delays due to legal disputes.

“The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2021, but a 17-kilometre section remained entangled in legal challenges, causing significant interruptions,” he added, expressing hope that the issue would be resolved within three months.

Presiding over the session, Senator Sherry Rehman referred the matter to the relevant committee and set a three-month deadline for its resolution.

