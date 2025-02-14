Open Menu

Toll Tax On Unfinished Sections Of Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway To Be Waived: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Toll Tax on unfinished sections of Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway to be waived: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday assured the Senate that toll tax would not be collected on the incomplete section from Rajarasti to Umerkot of the Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Senator Poonjo, the minister emphasized that charging a toll on an unfinished road was unjustified. “If any toll is being collected within the incomplete section, I will ensure its immediate removal,” he stated.

Aleem Khan clarified that the 154-kilometre highway falls under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and has faced multiple delays due to legal disputes.

“The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2021, but a 17-kilometre section remained entangled in legal challenges, causing significant interruptions,” he added, expressing hope that the issue would be resolved within three months.

Presiding over the session, Senator Sherry Rehman referred the matter to the relevant committee and set a three-month deadline for its resolution.

APP/rzr-tsw

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

1 hour ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

1 hour ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

3 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

3 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan