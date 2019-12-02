Tomato prices likely to decline in 10 days

Tomato prices, which have gone up to Rs 300 per kg, will likely to decline during the next days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Tomato prices , which have gone up to Rs 300 per kg, will likely to decline during the next days.

Chairman Market Committee Muhammad Akram told media persons that as first supply of tomatoes crop had reached in the market, tomato rates had been fixed at Rs 135 by the price control committee.

He expressed the hope that tomatoes price would further come down to Rs 60 to 80 per kg in the next 10 days as supplies from Sindh and other growing areas were expected to improve.

Akram said the crop that was harvested not able to reach market on time due to heavy rains in Sindh.