Tomato Prices Soar To 300 Rupees Per Kilogram In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The cost of tomatoes in Abbottabad has skyrocketed on Sunday with retail markets now selling them at 300 rupees per kilogram. This price hike is a significant blow to residents already grappling with hunger and poverty.
According to details, currently, retailers are selling tomatoes at 300 rupees per kilogram. In wholesale markets, tomatoes are being sold for 2100 rupees per crate. Furthermore, the quality of the tomato has also been decreased, with three to four kilograms of spoiled tomatoes per crate.
In recent days, the price of tomatoes has surged rapidly and increased the financial burden on citizens who are already struggling with high living costs.
