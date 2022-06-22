The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday canceled the cause list of tomorrow for the appeals of PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday canceled the cause list of tomorrow for the appeals of PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani was to hear the case on Thursday. But the hearing was postponed due to the unavailability of the bench.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz Advocate could continue his arguments in the case.