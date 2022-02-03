UrduPoint.com

Tomorrow's Senate Session To Be Held On 'Kashmir Solidarity Day': Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Tomorrow's Senate Session to be held on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day': Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that tomorrow's Senate session would be held on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that tomorrow's Senate session would be held on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a tweet, he said that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had also announced to hold a Senate session in Muzaffarabad after February 5 on the invitation of Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that the Nation supported Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that their struggle would continue till the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Prime Minister Jammu Independence Muzaffarabad February Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to ..

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to judges, govt officers as unlaw ..

47 seconds ago
 67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

49 seconds ago
 Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not fo ..

Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not for election within Indian const ..

50 seconds ago
 US Diplomat Warns Belarus of 'Consequences' for Po ..

US Diplomat Warns Belarus of 'Consequences' for Possible Role in Ukraine Invasio ..

54 seconds ago
 Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provin ..

Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provinces; Dr Farogh

4 minutes ago
 Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of coun ..

Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of country; PMD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>