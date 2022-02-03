Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that tomorrow's Senate session would be held on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that tomorrow's Senate session would be held on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a tweet, he said that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had also announced to hold a Senate session in Muzaffarabad after February 5 on the invitation of Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that the Nation supported Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that their struggle would continue till the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).