Tongue of 16-year-old Madrassa student chopped off by unknown suspects

Khanpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Tongue of a 16-year-old student of a Madrassa was chopped off by some unknown suspects in Khanpur, area of Rahim Yar Khan.Incident happened at Madrassa Siddiqua Taleem ul Quran Pakistan Colony where the victim student was getting education.

Upon information local police and Rescue 1122 reached the scene when they found the victim tied up with ropes along with cut tongue.The victim was shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital for first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.