Tons of expire food items confiscated in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three warehouses after recovering expired imported beverages and powdered milk in Ganj Mandi area here on Friday.

The PFA officials, under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, conducted a eight-hour long operation and recovered a huge quantity of imported food products that were being packed after reprinting new expiry dates.

The PFA team confiscated 21,800 tin cans, 355kg expired Indian powdered milk and 936 packets of gelato biscuits.

The Authority sealed Potohar goods Company for changing the label of expired energy drinks.

The DG said that expired drinks were purchased at a fairly cheap price and supplied in market after changing the expiry dates.

He further said that food teams also raided Ramazan Godown and sealed it due to the presence of 12,300 tins.

In another raid, Saleem warehouse was closed down over wrong labelling.

The director general said that expired powdered milk was selling in the name of skimmed milk after changing its labelling while it was imported from India.

Muhammad Usman appealed citizens to purchase quality and ratified products from reliable stores. He added that people can inform PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on its Facebook page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.