UrduPoint.com

Tons Of Meat Burnt For Witchcraft In Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

The PML-N President says they will surprise Imran Khan before he surprise them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that tons of chicken meat is burnt for 'witchcraft' in Bani Gala.

Shehbaz Sharif said the masses were deprived of food and children were yearning for milk, but tons of chicken was being burnt in Bani Gala for witchcraft.

The PML-N President said, "I’m saying this with complete responsibility,".

He said this was the situation but despite that, the PM was speaking about ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ and ‘Amar Bil Maroof [enjoining good]’,".

He stated that the premier's behaviour with rivals has remained insolent as he never regarded the Opposition’s point of view.

In previous interview, Shehbaz Sharif proposed the formation of a national govt for the next five years sans PTI's participation.

Shehbaz said, “However, he [the PM] started meeting people as we [the Opposition] have stepped on his toes,”.

He warned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser over the delay in the lower house session on purpose to avoid the no-trust motion against the PM.

“[The] Opposition had submitted [a] no-trust motion on March 8, but he deliberately convened [the] lower house session late, therefore Article (6) will be applied on him as he has already violated the Constitution,” he said.

Answering to PM Imran Khan’s statement in which he said to surprise the Opposition, Shehbaz said, “before he surprises us, we will surprise Imran Khan.”

“He is looking for an unconstitutional move to escape the situation but we will not let this happen,” he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bani March Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

13 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

13 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>