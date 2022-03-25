Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N President says they will surprise Imran Khan before he surprise them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that tons of chicken meat is burnt for 'witchcraft' in Bani Gala.

Shehbaz Sharif said the masses were deprived of food and children were yearning for milk, but tons of chicken was being burnt in Bani Gala for witchcraft.

The PML-N President said, "I’m saying this with complete responsibility,".

He said this was the situation but despite that, the PM was speaking about ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ and ‘Amar Bil Maroof [enjoining good]’,".

He stated that the premier's behaviour with rivals has remained insolent as he never regarded the Opposition’s point of view.

In previous interview, Shehbaz Sharif proposed the formation of a national govt for the next five years sans PTI's participation.

Shehbaz said, “However, he [the PM] started meeting people as we [the Opposition] have stepped on his toes,”.

He warned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser over the delay in the lower house session on purpose to avoid the no-trust motion against the PM.

“[The] Opposition had submitted [a] no-trust motion on March 8, but he deliberately convened [the] lower house session late, therefore Article (6) will be applied on him as he has already violated the Constitution,” he said.

Answering to PM Imran Khan’s statement in which he said to surprise the Opposition, Shehbaz said, “before he surprises us, we will surprise Imran Khan.”

“He is looking for an unconstitutional move to escape the situation but we will not let this happen,” he added.