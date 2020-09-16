UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tons Of Waste Being Lifted In Bid To Keep City Clean

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

To preserve the sterile environment, on daily basis, tons of waste was being lifted from Rawalpindi and Murree cities and dumped properly at the dumping site

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :To preserve the sterile environment, on daily basis, tons of waste was being lifted from Rawalpindi and Murree cities and dumped properly at the dumping site.

A spokesman of Albaryak said that waste was collected on daily basis from houses via mini dumpers and wooden crafts while manual sweeping was also done in streets, markets & roads.

Surrounding of Masajid and Imambargahs were also cleaned so that the citizens could not face any query regarding sanitation, he added.

Spokesman said that people should play their active role to keep the environment clean, adding that dengue could be controlled through ensuring proper cleanliness.

More Stories From Pakistan

